THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come vacation time and the children are seen either glued to TV sets or hooked to computer games. Ask them basic details about their locality and a blank stare is the response you are most likely to elicit.Aimed at making children aware of their immediate surroundings during this Onam vacation, Kudumbashree has launched a novel initiative named ‘Naadariyaan’. Kudumbashree currently has 43,000 balasabhas with over seven lakh children as members.At least five children from each balasabha at the ward- level will be selected for the programme. The children will then explore the agricultural practices, biodiversity, climate, local history, art and culture of their surroundings under the guidance of trained resource persons.

“For any conservation effort to succeed, awareness of one’s surroundings is a must. The findings of ‘Naadariyaan’ programme will be collated and released at the state- level by this month-end,” Kudumbashree executive director S Harikishore said. At the end of the exercise, there will be a group of children in each ward who will be well aware of their locality and its unique features, he said.

What all are covered

The children will explore the history behind the origin of their locality’s name, collect details about personalities in the area, record information on memorials, statues, buildings, rest houses and shelter homes.

They will also be made aware of agricultural practices of yore, the now-defunct ‘janmi-kudiyaan’ (landlord-worker) arrangement, various labour struggles and the different types of farming to name a few.

They will also be familiarised with the soil and its fertility, various types of fertilisers, pest control and agricultural tools which were in vogue. The children will be made to distinguish between agricultural and non-agricultural land and ways to improve productivity while conserving the environment.

Environment studies will form a major part of the students’ activity. They will be made aware of the major water sources in their locality, hills, streams, lakes and the habitats of various birds and animals. Local healthcare practices, use of herbs and plants for treatment purposes and the medicinal and nutritional value of local produce will also be explained to the students in detail.