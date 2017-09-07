ALAPPUZHA: The local residents of Ananthankari are up in arms against government departments and the Devaswom Board as they have chained rescued elephant Mullackal Balakrishnan in a thickly populated area. “Many houses are situated near the area and it is chained to a coconut palm. The tree has its roots in a marshy land and the elephant is under musth. We fear the elephant may uproot the tree,” a local resident said. “The elephant is chained in a marshy land. The local residents and mahouts filled the land with some granite rubbles, but it is gradually penetrating into mud. Sometimes the elephant pulls the chain and it is scary,” Sasikumar, a native said.



“The district administration has directed the police to deploy force to prevent any untoward incident. A team of doctors and officials of Devaswom Board had visited the place on Wednesday and examined the elephant. They said the elephant will be shifted by Thursday after it gets calm. The department will calculate the loss incurred owing to the attack of the elephant and a report will be handed over to the Devaswom Board for allotting relief,” Cherthala tahasildar P M Muhammed Sherif said.



The board officials who visited the place said, “The elephant is recovering from the injuries suffered in the rescue operation.” “In most of the cases like getting trapped in a swampy area, the rescued elephants suffer internal injuries, but here there is no such symptom of injury like breaking of ribs. It has symptoms of musth and it will take a few days to get relief from it. Then we can remove it after tranquillising it again. The doctors had tranquillised the tusker twice to keep it calm on Tuesday after the rescue operation,” the officials said.