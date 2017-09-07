TIRUVALLA : The annual budget of the Mar Thoma Church was presented at the three-day meet of the Mar Thoma Prathinidhi Mandalam on Wednesday. Lay trustee Prakash P Thomas presented the annual budget of the Church for 2017-’18 which envisages a total income of ` 116.22 crore and expenditure of `39.67. A sum of `1 crore has been set apart for the research and rehabilitation of third gender community. The project is proposed as part of the centenary celebration of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan.



A sum of Rs 3.5 crore has been allocated for various social development activities of the Church and `1.5 crore for prevention of natural calamities and rehabilitation of the victims. The annual meeting of the Church has also decided to start a guidance centre in Vellore and allocated `70 lakh for medical aid for the poor. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan presided over the function. Various awards were presented at the function.