SABARIMALA: The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here was closed on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of the four-day long Onam celebrations. Sahasrakalasam and kalabhabhishekam were performed on the concluding day of the festival. In connection with sahasrakalasam, thantri Mahesh Mohanaru performed kalasapooja at the sopanam in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri on Tuesday afternoon.

The ritual concluded with kalasabhishekam on the idol of the Lord during uchcha pooja. As part of kalabhabhishekam, the thantri performed brahmakalasa pooja in the presence of the melsanthi at 10.30 am. Kalabhabhishekam was performed on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulated the sreekovil.