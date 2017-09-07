PALAKKAD: Despite insistence by Kerala, the Tamil Nadu Government is reluctant to provide the state its due share of water. As per the interstate Parambikulam-Aliyar river water-sharing agreement, Tamil Nadu has to release 400 cusecs from September 1 to 15. The water is to be released from the Aliyar dam into the Chitturpuzha. However, Tamil Nadu has informed Kerala it is willing to release only 250 cusecs of water. Kerala has rejected Tamil Nadu's suggestion stating the Aliyar dam has enough water which can be released, said the officials with the Irrigation Department.

According to officials, Tamil Nadu had earlier said it would release only 150 cusecs of water which drew sharp protest from Kerala which made them raise the volume of water to 250 cusecs. The reason pointed out by TN was it was facing drought. The officials said there was currently 800 mn cubic feet of water in the Aliyar dam. In the second fortnight from September 15 to 30, Tamil Nadu is scheduled to release 520 cusecs of water into the Chitturpuzha.