THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ernakulam Jn – Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express (Train No.12617), scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 10.45 am on September 7, has been rescheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 4.15 pm on the same day owing to late running of pairing train.

Special fare train

The Railways will operate a special fare train between Kanyakumari and Santragachi on Thursday. It is to clear the extra rush of traffic towards the North Eastern states recuperating from flood- affected disruption of train services. The train (Train No.06905 ) will leave Kanyakumari at 11 pm and reach Santragachi at 9.15 pm on September 9. Advance reservations for the train has started.