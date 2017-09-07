PATHANAMTHITTA: Famed for its prestigious heritage, Aranmula Uthrittathi water fiesta is all set to regale thousands on Friday. With a surmised history of over 800 years, a record number of 52 ‘palliyodams’ (snakeboats) will take to the waters of Pampa this year. Organised as part of the annual idol installation ceremony, the regatta will feature snakeboats from Chennithala in the west and Ranni in the east. Of the total 52 boats, 35 belong to ‘A’ batch- having a capacity to accommodate 120 oarsmen- and 17 in ‘B’ batch category- 80 people each.



With preparations nearing completion, especially steps to ensure adequate water level in the river, the festival will begin with the procession of snakeboats. In a short span of 10 years, the number of boats has touched a record number of 52 from 24, thanks to the wholehearted support of people belonging to both shores of the Pampa. For the participating teams, the preparation for the water festival, including training rowers and practicing the traditional ‘vanchipattu’ (the boat song) began two months ago.