KOZHIKODE: A 20-year-old youth who arrived at the Calicut International Airport was admitted to the Medical College Hospital here after he smuggled gold coins after swallowing them. Navas, a native of Koduvally, was nabbed by the Customs officers when he arrived at the airport from Dubai on Monday night. Acting on a tip-off, the Customs officers confronted the man at the airport. Though they tried to locate the gold using a metal detector, the effort turned futile. However, the officers scanned him with an X-ray following which seven gold coins were found inside his stomach.



“We are yet to assess the exact amount of gold in his stomach and have sought the help of medical experts to take the metal out, “said an officer. According to hospital sources, he has been shifted to the ward. Efforts are on to take the gold coins out of the stomach with the help of surgeons, sources said.