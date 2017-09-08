KOCHI: The six accused, including CPM leader P Jayarajan, who figure in the CBI’s supplementary chargesheet in the Kathiroor Manoj murder case, will move the court challenging the Centre’s authority to invoke provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against them in the case.

The 19 accused named in the first chargesheet had already approached the High Court against charging them with UAPA.Advocate Vishvan, who appears for the accused persons in the Kathiroor Manoj murder case at the CBI Court in Kochi, said the CBI obtained UAPA sanction from the Centre for filing the chargesheet.

“The Central Government has hijacked the right of state government to give UAPA sanction in the case. Since the incident related to the case took place in Kerala, it is the right of the state government to issue UAPA sanction in the case. However, instead of seeking sanction from the state government, the CBI obtained the nod from the Central Government,” he said.Rejecting the claim, the CBI stated as per section 45 of UAPA, the Central Government has the power to give prosecution sanction in the case.



“Being a Central agency, the CBI has to secure sanction from the Central Government. If the case was probed by the state police, then the sanction of the state government was required. Even the NIA obtains sanction from the Centre while filing chargesheet in the cases registered under UAPA,” a CBI officer said. The CBI court will take cognisance of the Kathiroor Manoj murder case on September 18.

The court on Thursday said the verification of the chargesheet has not yet completed. The prosecution and defence counsels will be heard before accepting the chargesheet.