ALAPPUZHA: A 27-year old youth, accused in various theft cases, who tried to jump out of a police jeep succumbed to his injuries at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital on Thursday.Chengannur DySP K Sivasuthan Pillai said the accused, Raju, of Raju Bhavanam, Edappon, Charummoodu, was arrested by the Nooranad Police in the early hours.“The accused tried to snatch the two-and-half sovereign gold chain of a 50-year-old woman, Indira, who was coming out of her home for milking her cow at 5 am on Thursday,” the police said. Hearing her cries, local people caught him from the spot. Soon, they alerted Nooranad Police and they took him into custody.

When the police were taking him in a jeep to the police station, he allegedly attacked the cops and tried to escape from the jeep by jumping out of the vehicle at Muthukattukara Junction. Though the police rushed him to a private hospital, and from there to Alappuzha MCH, he succumbed to his injuries. He is an accused in various theft cases registered in different police stations in the state, informed the police.

“His body will be handed over to relatives after completing legal and medical examinations on Friday,’’ the police said.

Fatal jump

The accused allegedly attacked the cops and tried to escape from the jeep by jumping out of the vehicle

Though the police rushed him to a private hospital, and from there to Alappuzha MCH, he succumbed to his injuries