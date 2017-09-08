PATHANAMTHITTA: The Aranmula Uthrittathi water festival, marking the idol installation anniversary of Aranmula Lord Parthasarathi temple, will be held on Friday. A record number of 52 palliyodams, comprising 35 in ‘A’ batch category of large palliyodams and 17 in ‘B’ batch of small ones, will take part in the procession and the race.To mark the beginning of the festival, the procession of ‘B’ batch palliyodams will start at 1 pm, to be followed by ‘A’ batch ones.



After the procession, the race of palliyodams will begin at 3 pm. The winners in the race, including ‘A’ and ‘B’ batches, will be presented with Mannam Trophy. The water festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 1 pm. Union Transport Minister Nidhin Gadkari will inaugurate the race of palliyodams. Palliyoda Seva Sangam president K G Sasidharan Pillai will preside over the function.

Devaswom and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will release the souvenir.