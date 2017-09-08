THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state BJP leadership, which had been unenthusiastic about the appointment of Alphons Kannanthanam as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, has finally woken up to the reality.Arrangements are being made to accord a rousing welcome to the new Minister of State for Tourism and Information Technology under the aegis of the party.When news about the induction of Kannanthanam came in, the state leadership was feigning ignorance and argued it was the prerogative of the Prime Minister to decide who should be inducted in his cabinet. Some of the leaders had even gone to the extent of denying such a development.



But when Kannanthanam got the invite from the Prime Minister’s Office to swear in as a minister on September 4, the party could not take any political advantage by telling the people the state had received an Onam gift from Modi.BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan had told media it was an Onam gift. But no leader, including Kummanam, could give the impression they were elated over the decision and the party had really received a gift. While there were reasons to celebrate, the image coming out of the party was that of a defeated lot.Faced with criticism, mainly from outside party circles, the state unit is trying to correct its mistake.

“What has been spread in the media and outside, that the state leadership is not enthused about Kannanthanam’s appointment is not true,” Kummanam Rajasekharan said.“The swearing-in ceremony was held on the Thiruvonam day and that was why there weren’t many workers in the party office. We are according a warm reception to him on September 16 at Thiruvananthapuram. He will later visit the state office. On September 10, he will be given a rousing welcome at Kottayam. On September 15, he will be welcomed at Kanjirappally with a road show. Several people, including Bishops of different church congregations, will attend the function.”



At Kottayam, national executive member and former state president P S Sreedharan Pillai is scheduled to inaugurate the function. He told Express the argument that the BJP state leadership had been let down by the centre was not true.“The fact is that the central party had adopted a new approach to select only ex-bureaucrats among the BJP leaders for the minister’s post. The claim by vested interests that Kannanthanam was selected as he was a Christian has no basis. BJP is not considering Christians as a vote bank. If the Christians vote for BJP, it will be a collateral benefit. Kannanthanam was selected as he had been meeting the criteria set by the central party and the Prime Minister,” he said.

