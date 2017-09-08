KOCHI: The CBI has started an investigation into a case related to smuggling of gold by a cabin crew of Air India (AI) last month. Himat Kumar Obhan, a resident of Hari Kunj in Mumbai, was arrested by the officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on August 9, 2017, while trying to smuggle in gold from Jeddah.The CBI Anti-Corruption Unit in Kochi had registered a case against Himat Kumar and filed the FIR at its special court here last week.



“Since Himat is an employee of Air India, a Government of India undertaking, the case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. A separate case in connection with the incident is being probed by the DRI, which intercepted him at the airport,” CBI officer said.According to the FIR, Himat was performing the duty of cabin crew in Air India flight AI-963 Cochin-Jeddah and return flight AI-964 Jeddah-Cochin from August 7 to August 9. Upon his arrival in Kochi, the DRI officers nabbed him with 400 gm of gold - four rectangular bars each weighing 100 gm - worth `11,92,000.



He was carrying the gold in his pants’ pocket. He was taking advantage of his official position as cabin crew who are usually exempted from body frisking by the Customs authorities at the airport.

“Air India employees, including cabin crew, of international flights are not entitled to bring gold from foreign countries during duty time. He dishonestly did not declare the possession of the gold bars before the Customs authorities.



In the crew baggage declaration given by the accused before leaving for Jeddah in Air India flight, there was no mention of any currencies, including foreign currencies, with which he could have purchased 400 gm of gold,” stated the FIR.The CBI is also investigating about the persons who conspired with the accused to smuggle in gold bars from another country. The CBI has slapped charges under various sections, including IPC section 120B and Section 13(2) of PC Act, against the accused.