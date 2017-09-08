THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The brutal murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh is a blot on India’s cultural spectrum, opined cultural leaders. Silencing the voices of dissent poses a threat to the very existence of democracy and freedom, they said. Referring to the pace at which investigation into Kalburgi murder is going on, cultural leaders demanded fool-proof investigation into the Gauri’s murder.



In a joint statement cultural leaders including K N Panikkar, Zachariah, Prabha Varma, Kayikara Babu, Kamal, Lenin Rajendran, V Rajakrishnan, Madhupal and G Sankar called for protests against the murder. “In a county where the constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression, it is a human rights violation and denial of the fundamental rights. The intolerance has reached a stage where those who oppose are being hunted down,” they said. Ideologies are being dealt with weapons rather than through debates. Weakening the Fourth Estate through intimidation will destroy the democracy, they said.

AIYF organises protest meet

T’Puram: The AIYF organised public gathering in front of the Secretariat expressing protest in the murder. Inaugurating the meet, CPI state council member M P Achuthan said Sangh Parivar has crossed all limits under the Narendra Modi rule. The brutal murder of Gauri Lankesh is the last instance of Sangh Parivar eradicating those who oppose their ideology, he said. AISF district president A S Ananda Kumar presided over.