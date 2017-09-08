THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM’s draft political resolution ahead of its 22nd party congress — proposing major shift in its political-tactical line — has put the Kerala CPM in an ideological dilemma.

With the draft proposing to identify BJP as the main rival, the party will have to fight both ideological compulsions and practical challenges here. A soft stance against Congress could cost dearly for the CPM in Kerala, where it is fighting the Congress-led UDF.

The proposed changes, if brought in, would also vindicate the CPI’s stance of a common fight against communal forces. At a time when there is a perceived threat of Fascism at your door step, the CPM should think beyond electoral politics and comprehend the grave political scenario, say left commentators. Left thinker Appukkuttan Vallikkunnu said a people’s movement should come up to fight in every sphere.

“The tactical lines so far followed by the CPM -- floating a third front, electoral adjustments/understandings, equi distance to both fronts -- are meant only for a peaceful and democratic scenario with free and fair elections. When faced with a Fascist/semi-Fascist threat -- backed by a government -- those who consider such options are living in a fool’s paradise,” said Vallikkunnu.

Faced with a national necessity, the CPM has to adopt such a strategy to unseat the BJP government at the Centre, said left commentator Sebastian Paul, who pointed out the Left had successfully done it in the past, in 2004.

There can be a broad national alliance even while maintaining regional differences.

“Had it not been for CPM and Harkishan Singh Surjeet, UPA-I wouldn’t have become a reality in 2004. The national alliance went on for four years, even then the CPM had no tie-up with the Congress in Kerala. Therefore the CPM can join hands with others at the national level without compromising its own identity, especially when it’s a national necessity,” said Sebastian Paul.



While the Bengal CPM wants a change in the tactical line, Kerala leaders insist on the line to be clear so that there will not be any understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress.

Senior leaders including former general secretary Prakash Karat sticks to the position that - The party should continue to oppose the Congress as its neoliberal and anti-people policies and corruption helped the BJP to acquire popular support and win.