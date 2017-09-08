THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To counter the growing challenge from communal forces and to take LDF Government’s achievements to the people, the CPM-led alliance will stage two massive campaign rallies from October 3-16. The campaigns will be led by CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his CPI counterpart Kanam Rajendran. The LDF move to take on the Sangh Parivar comes even as the BJP is planning a state-wide campaign against the Pinarayi Vijayan Government.



LDF convener Vaikom Viswan announced the campaign marches. The northern region march to be led by Kodiyeri will begin from Manjeswaram on October 3 and culminate in Thrissur on October 16. The southern region rally to be led by Kanam will begin from Thiruvananthapuram on October 3 and culminate in Ernakulam.