THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Law Reforms Committee constituted to look into the changes to be brought in the Malabar Devaswom Board has suggested to entrust the management of temples with the Board rather than with the trustees. Though the management of the temples will be under the Board, the trustees will have all right to perform traditional rituals, the report said. Law Reforms Committee chairman K Gopalakrishnan on Thursday handed over the report to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Another major suggestion is that the recruitment and disciplinary actions should be entrusted with the Board and not with the trustees that is in vogue now.



With reports that donations and temple properties are being misused, the committee suggested that these should be brought under a corpus fund. All the expenses of a temple could be met with the fund, the report said. Moreover, the fund could also be used for performing daily poojas in temples where there is no income.



Renovations, festivals and constructions should all be under the Devaswom Board.

There is also a suggestion that pension, gratuity and other service benefits should be dealt with the Board and not by the trustees. Moreover, the board should be entrusted with fixing the number of people to be employed in a temple. The Board should also be entrusted with giving salary to the employees, executive officers and administrative staff.

There are about 1,399 major temples and 800 minor temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board. The Balakrishnan report pointed out the grant given to the temples are not being used. In some temples, the employees are not even paid salary because of the failure of the trustees in utilsing the grant, the report said.