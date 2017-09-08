KOZHIKODE: The police have launched massive combing in the forest areas near Parappanpara at Thamarassery following information that suspected Maoists were spotted in the region. District police chief (rural) M K Pushkaran said five suspected armed Maoists, including a woman, visited a house at Parappanpara on September 5. It is suspected the Maoists were led by Soman, a native of Wayanad and a former leader of Porattom. Thamarassery SI Sayooj Kumar said the reports are yet to be confirmed.



“The Maoists went to the house of U Santhosh, Kannappankundil, Mattikunnu, Parappanpara, on Tuesday evening. “They spent two hours at the house and ate food. They threatened the house owner and asked him not to inform the police about their visit. When Maoists reached the house, Santhosh’s wife Bindu and their children were there. The police have provided security to the family,” said Sayooj.

Santhosh informed the police about the incident on September 6. Police teams led by Thamarassery DySP K Ashraf and Sayooj conducted the combing.