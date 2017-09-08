THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to claims of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital authorities, the Director of Health Services has said there were indeed lapses from the part of doctors in giving treatment to Tamil Nadu native Murugan. The report submitted to the Health Secretary said the hospital did not follow the procedures when a critical patient like Murugan was brought in.

Director of Health Services L Saritha, Joint Director of Medical Education Sreekumari and senior consultant, Department of Anaesthesia, Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital Vipin G I are the members of the inquiry committee. The report said Murugan, who was brought in a critical condition, should have been admitted to the hospital. It said valuable time was lost in the dispute between the ambulance and hospital staff.



The report said such lapses were seen in many medical colleges in the state. It is learnt a high-level meeting would be held at all medical colleges regarding the lapses stated in the report.,

However, the investigation committee constituted under medical college deputy superintendent Joby John in his report submitted to the DME had said there was no lapse on the part of the doctors at the medical college. In the assessment report, it has been said the patient was given care as per the treatment protocol. When the patient was brought to the hospital, the ventilator was not free. Murugan suffered head injuries in a road accident on NH-66, near Ithikkara in Kollam while he was riding pillion on a bike with his friend. The Tirunelveli native spent around seven hours in the ambulance before succumbing to injuries.

Health Secretary clarifies

T’Puram: Confirming that the report has been filed, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said it was under examination. However, he refuted reports that there were adverse remarks against Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Meanwhile, he said there were some failures in trauma management system and it has to be improved.

With respect to the high-level meeting, Sadanandan said it has nothing to do with the report of the DHS. It is only a normal meeting to look into the trauma management standard operating procedures. As the emergency management needs improvement, there is a need for the cooperation of different specialties. The meeting was called only on this aspect.’’