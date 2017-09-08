KOCHI: In the latest development in the actress assault case, filmmaker Nadirshah has filed an anticipatory bail plea before the High Court. The move comes in the wake of reports the special investigation team would again summon Nadirshah, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city, for questioning. As per the petition filed by Nadirshah, he is facing threat and pressure from the investigation team to give false statements for the purpose of manipulating evidence.



The probe team had informed him that it will be easy for them to make him an accused in the case if he approaches the court, the plea said. The petition stated his daughter was being teased by the public due to media reports. The petitioner is under mental pressure and he cannot withstand it, and he has no role in the crime, the plea stated. Nadirshah, along with actor Dileep, who is arrested on charges of hatching a conspiracy to abduct and sexually assault the actress, was interrogated for a marathon 13 hours at the Aluva Police Club on June 28.



The petitioner strongly apprehends he will be arrested and detained in prison without any material evidence, said the petition. “Due to mental pressure, the petitioner has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. There is no material available to implicate the petitioner in the crime. But, under the guise of investigation, the agency is trying to mislead the court. Besides, the agency is using the media to put pressure even on the court of law and camouflage the original structure of the case,” the petition said.

The court will consider the anticipatory bail plea on Friday.