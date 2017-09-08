KOLLAM: Considering the substantial increase in road accident deaths in the state, the government is set to implement a major overhaul in the Kerala Emergency Medical Service programme.

It is said plans were afoot to extend the trauma care facilities to more government hospitals. The said decisions come in the wake of the findings of National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) and Road Safety Authority that road accident deaths are on the rise in the state.



“What we were planning is the state will have an emergency medical care programme. Under this, not only will timely medical attention be made available to accident victims but also hospitals will be made accountable to deliver the same without any delay,” said an official with the Health Directorate.“It doesn’t matter where the accident occurs, it could be either national highways, state highways or other major routes in the state, a facility will be made available to shift them to those hospitals which provide advanced trauma care facilities. Besides, we have decided to extend the trauma care facilities to 27 government hospitals in the state.”

The official says a paradigm shift in the way hospitals attend to emergency cases is also on the cards. According to the official, if the Chief Minister’s assurance of ‘making timely healthcare a right of a patient’ could be taken as an indication then the Health Policy, which is in the pipeline, will also reflect the same.“We found the existing 108 ambulance service programmes have drawbacks. They will be fixed through the revamp of the Kerala Emergency Medical Service programme. The priority will be to improve the response time and to ensure the patient is being provided with timely pre-hospital care by the emergency medical technician,” the official said.



The extension of trauma care facilities, which the government intends to establish at 27 hospitals in the public sector, is being introduced under the Centrally-funded programme ‘Assistance for Development of Trauma Care facilities in Government Hospitals located on the National Highway’. It is learnt for a flawless trauma care programme there is not only a plan to strengthen the fleet of ambulances in the state but also to rope in private healthcare providers in the said project. An official with Natpac told ‘Express’: “As per the recently released ‘Road Accidents in India-2016 report of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Kerala is one among the 13 states which accounts for 86.5 per cent of share in road accidents in the country.”