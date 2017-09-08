KOCHI: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has forwarded to the Election Commission an Alappuzha native’s plea to limit the tenure of elected representatives in civic bodies, MLAs and MPs to a maximum two terms. Limiting the tenure of elected representatives will help curb corruption in the top echelons of power, according to A Sivasubramanian who wrote to the PMO in this regard. “When a person holds office for a long time there will be chances of corruption. When the representatives grows old, they introduce their son or daughter into politics,” he said in the letter.



If the present system continues, the monopoly of certain people will remain unchecked. If fresh faces are elected as people’s representatives, newer ideas will come up which will lead to development.

Sivasubramanian requested the Prime Minister to introduce the necessary legislation in this regard . “An MLA should be permitted to continue in the post only for two terms. Later, if he/she contests the LS polls, again he/she should not be allowed to hold more than two terms. Several leaders have remained MLAs for over four decades and this must stop,” he said.



The PMO sent a response to Sivasubramanian’s letter on August 31 which said the letter has been forwarded to the Secretary, Election Commission for taking necessary action . A second letter with a similar request has been sent to the Chief Justice of Indi a for considering it as a PIL. The letter is currently under consideration and the response is awaited.