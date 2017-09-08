THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Capital city came to a standstill for nearly three hours after heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorm, lashed the city on Thursday morning.The unexpected showers started about 10 am, leaving hundreds of residences and commercial establishments flooded. Commuters could not move out or enter the Central railway station and KSRTC bus stand at Thampanoor for hours.

Thursday’s flooding was the first of its kind in Thampanoor and East Fort areas after the first phase of Operation Anantha, a mammoth flood mitigation programme, was completed in the city.



Local residents and shop owners in Thampanoor blamed the non-continuation of Operation Anantha for the massive flooding. Water level rose to about four feet on the SS Kovil Road stalling pedestrian and vehicular movement. Thampanoor Mosque road was submerged and water entered the Juma Masjid.

Clogged drainage resulted in several major roads immersed in water for hours. Dumped waste, mostly plastic bottles, was seen floating in several public places, causing difficulty to pedestrians.



The Over Bridge-Thampanoor road caved in disrupting traffic for hours. Water entered houses at various places including Rajaji Nagar, Karamana, Poojappura, Valiyavila, Pettah, Vanchiyoor, Manacaud, Ambalathara and Kuriathi.

4

feet was the level to which water rose on the SS Kovil Road

Flights to CIAL diverted due to fog

Kochi: The flight services to the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) at Nedumbassery were affected in the early hours of Thursday due to heavy fog. As many as seven flights scheduled to land at the Kochi airport were diverted to other airports.P3