THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam’s doublespeak stands exposed on the third day after making his way into the Cabinet through his contradictory ‘beef’ remarks, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. “Kannanthanam has cheated Malayalees through his volte face on beef, by favouring meat lovers first and taking a different stance later. His second statement that tourists coming to India need to arrive only after taking beef from their home countries was to placate the RSS and retain his ministerial berth,” he said.



Chennithala said Kerala is keen to hear from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was seen upbeat to court Kannanthanam and throw an Onam feast for him, whether he approved the latter’s stand. “Kannanthanam is part of the Modi Government which implements the Sangh Parivar agenda in the country. By supporting the minister, the Chief Minister is declaring his allegiance towards the Sangh Parivar,” Chennithala said.



Kannanthanam had, in fact, declared a war on the BJP’s avowed policy by stating people will decide on what to eat. “An argument has risen all over the country against the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict on privacy as a fundamental right, that choice of food also comes under that. Since the question of beef consumption is poised to come up before the court soon, it was clear Kannanthanam’s pro-beef statement wouldn’t have been approved by the Sangh Parivar forces. He had shifted tracks from his earlier stand on realising the dislike of BJP’s central leadership over it,” he said.



He said Pinarayi Vijayan had on record said the ascension of Kannanthanam as Tourism Minister would benefit Kerala. “The statements of Kannanthanam on beef viz-a-viz foreign tourists are expected to defeat the interests of Kerala. The Chief Minister cannot shy away from reacting to Kannanthanam’s statements,” he said.



Chennithala said Kerala is keen to hear from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kannanthanam has cheated Malayalees through his volte face on beef, by favouring meat lovers first and taking a different stance later Ramesh Chennithala, Opposition Leader