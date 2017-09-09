KOTTAYAM: Following the elevation of Alphons Kannanthanam as a Minister of State in the Union Cabinet, it is do-or-die for BJP in the district to grow beyond its traditional vote base.

With Kannanthanam's installation to the post, BJP has three people from Kottayam who hold major positions. The other two are George Kurian, the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, and Kummanam Rajasekharan, the BJP state president.



Now, the party is all set to go for a blitzkrieg in the coming days for creating a momentum in its favour as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections inch closer. The roadshow BJP will hold for Kannanthanam at his home turf in Kanjirappally on September 10, when he makes the first visit to the state after bagging the Cabinet berth, may just be the build-up it needs towards preparing for 2019. “We have began the preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” said N Hari, BJP district president.



“There are 108 members in various grama panchayats. We have 127 wards where we lost by a wafer thin margin of fewer than 10 votes. The number of wards where we lost by a small margin of 20 to 50 votes will be even higher. Kanjirappally, along with six other constituencies, is our top priority. We have good presence in four of its panchayats and the rest can be managed with Kannanthanam's presence,” Hari said.

The party leadership is elated at Kannanthanam's statement in which he said he will be a bridge between the party and the Church, an area where BJP has limited access. Hence, the party's eyes are on his meeting with religious heads in the Nilackal Ecumenical Council on September 15 after a public meeting presided over by Mar Mathew Arackal, the bishop of Kanjirappally. A large number of leaders, cutting across party lines, are expected to be present in the public meeting at Amal Jyothi College.



The roadshow will be inaugurated by BJP National council member P S Sreedharan Pillai at Kanjirappally at 1.30 pm and will cover all the nine panchayats in the constituency before concluding with a public meeting which will be inaugurated by Kummanam near Kannanthanam's residence.

"There is a shift in people's attitude towards BJP. There is a massive influx of LDF and CPM supporters into the BJP. The skirmishes between CPM and BJP are the result of this,” Hari said.



'Kannanthanam not a challenge for us'. The CPM district leadership refuted BJP's claims with district secretary V N Vasavan saying the saffron party had now lost all the advantage it had in the Assembly elections last year. "Now the BJP is trying to make up for the loss of face post allegations against it at the state and national level. If there was heavy flow of supporters from our side, how could we increase our margin while they lost votes in large numbers in the panchayat by-elections?” he wondered.



Vasavan said BJP's dreams would not materialise with Kannanthanam, a former LDF MLA. "We know Kannanthanam when he was the District Collector. Those who know him from close quarters know he is a good administrator with a straightforward attitude. He is no politician. Only a politician has the capacity to the know the people's pulse. Hence, he is not at all a challenge for us,” Vasavan said.