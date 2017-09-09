KASARGOD: A three-year-old boy choked to death after a balloon got stuck in his throat, said police. The boy is Adhi, son of Shivaprasad and Dayakumari, of Thumbadukam in Kundamkuzhi. He was playing with his sister when he snatched the balloon from her and ran. When it burst, he put it in his mouth. Neighbours failed to extract the balloon from his throat. He died on the way to the hospital.