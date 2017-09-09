KOCHI: The Kochi City Police on Friday registered a case against a Malappuram native who allegedly captured and circulated an image of a differently abled person found sleeping inside a Kochi Metro coach. A case was charged against one Abdul Kadher based on a letter by the Undersecretary of the Home Department.



The accused allegedly clicked the photo and circulated it through social media, claiming the victim was sleeping after consuming alcohol. “Last day, we received a letter from the Home Department recommending us to register the case for making the false allegation against an innocent person. The photograph was shared by many persons and the victim was trolled in social media,” a police officer said.

The Kochi Metro offered the victim a free pass worth Rs 2,000 after coming to know he was speech and hearing impaired. He fell asleep in the coach while returning home after visiting a relative in the General Hospital. Action was taken based on news reports.



The case was registered under Section 92 A (Intentionally insulting or intimidating with intent to humiliate a person with disability in any place within public view) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 120-O of the KP Act (Causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance) and Section 499 (Defamation) of the IPC.The police, with the help of the Cyber Cell, will recover the mobile phone of the accused. Similarly, steps will be taken to trace the origin of the social media troll made against the victim.