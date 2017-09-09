THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Centre’s denial of permission to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran to visit China kicking up a controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has intervened urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision. Pinarayi termed it ‘unfortunate’ that a state delegation headed by the Tourism Minister has been denied the opportunity to participate in an international forum. In a communication to the Prime Minister, he expressed concern and disappointment over the Central Government’s move terming it ‘denial of opportunity for promoting state tourism at an international forum.’



The Chief Minister pointed out that Kadakampally received an invitation from the Secretary General of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to attend the 22nd session of the UNWTO General Assembly scheduled to be held in Chengdu, China. Based on the invite, the minister applied online for political clearance, which was denied.



“The objective behind undertaking the visit was to learn from international experience about developing the tourism sector in Kerala,” Pinarayi said adding the theme of the session was relevant for Kerala as it has been undertaking several initiatives in responsible tourism. “The participation would have given an opportunity to present the state’s achievements before an international audience, besides obtaining insights from experiences of other countries,” Pinarayi said.

‘Modi Govt settling political scores with Kerala’

T’Puram: The Central Government’s denial of permission to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran to visit China shows the BJP government’s intolerance, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The CPM state chief alleged the Narendra Modi government was taking political vengeance on the LDF Government in Kerala. The Centre has been taking a negative approach towards Kerala, Kodiyeri further added.

