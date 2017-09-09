KOCHI: The jail authorities have decided to restrict visitors arriving at the Aluva Sub Jail to meet actor Dileep, an accused in the actress assault case. The decision comes in the wake of an increase in the number of persons visiting the actor in jail. “The jail superintendent took the decision after it was found more than 10 persons visit Dileep daily. “Now on, only close friends and family members will be permitted to meet Dileep. Same rule prevails in the case of normal prisoners here,” said an officer at the Aluva Sub Jail.

According to officers, last week alone, more than 30 persons visited Dileep in jail. “On Friday, eight persons who came to visit Dileep were denied permission to meet him. Dileep has been informed of the matter,” he said..



Suni's remand period extended

The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday extended the remand period of Pulsar Suni, an accused in a case related to the alleged bid to abduct an actress. Suni was produced before court as the judicial custody period ended on Friday. Suni had filed a plea requesting he be shifted to Viyyur Jail. The court will consider the plea on September 14. The case pertains to the attempt by Suni and a gang to abduct an actress near Ernakulam Junction Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the probe team is all set to interrogate filmmaker Nadirshah. At present, Nadirshah is undergoing treatment in a hospital following chest pain. According to officers, once Nadirshah is discharged from the hospital, they will issue a notice requesting him to appear before the investigation team.

Nadirshah’s anticpatory bail plea adjourned

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to September 13 the anticipatory bail application filed by filmmaker Nadirshah. The court adjourned the plea seeking the view of the state government. When the case came up for hearing on Friday, the prosecution argued interim stay for arrest should not granted. Nadirshah, in his bail application, submitted he had cooperated with the police in the probe into the alleged conspiracy to abduct an actress. He alleged the police were persuading him to make false statements in the case.