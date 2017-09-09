THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government 's contentious decision to hand over Kovalam Halcyon Castle to RP Group elicited a belated counter reaction from local MLA M Vincent who launched a 24-hour hunger strike near the heritage structure on Friday morning demanding rollback of the decision. The legislator took up the issue afresh since he was practically helpless while remaining in jail when the Cabinet took the decision after brushing aside criticism and apprehensions.



Gandhian Gopinathan Nair inaugurated the hunger strike with several hundred people joining in. Nair said rulers are manipulating democracy and capturing power only to implement anti-people policies often. Vincent,who had been incarcerated in a sexual harassment case at the time when the Cabinet decided in favour of RP Group, is keen to make up for the insipid protests staged by the Congress and fellow UDF constituents on the issue. DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal presided over the ceremony which marked the launch of the fast. K S Sabarainathan MLA; ex-MLAs - M A Wahid, A T George and R Selvaraj; KPCC general secretary Thampanoor Ravi; KSU state president K M Abhijith and others spoke .



The hunger strike will end at 10 am on Saturday with a people's conclave at the Kovalam Palace Jn. Vincent will break the hunger strike by having a glass of lemonade from K Muraleedhran MLA. V M Sudheeran will inaugurate the people's conclave.

Earlier, Vincent said he had been implicated in the case on trumped up charges at the behest of CPM leaders. According to him, this was meant to facilitate the private hotel chain's interests on the Kovalam Palace issue by muting protests in the Assembly. Interestingly, Vincent had been steadfastly opposed to the idea of turning over the palace to the private group even before becoming an MLA.