KOLLAM: More than a year after the blast at the Kollam court complex, the Kollam City Police on Friday filed a chargesheet with the Principal District and Sessions Court against the four accused. The chargesheet, which runs into 57 pages, lists 86 eyewitnesses, 112 records and one approver. The accused, members of the home-grown terror outfit Base Movement, are also behind the other four blasts on various court premises in South India, including the one at Malappuram, during 2016. The cops said along with the chargesheet by Kollam ACP George Koshy, they had filed a copy of the findings of the Forensic Science Laboratory, collected from the blast site.

“The chargesheet has been filed against Dawood Suleiman, N Abbas Ali, Samsudheen Karuva and Samsun Karim Raja. We had made Mohammed Ayub the approver. The accused were charged under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, IPC, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Explosives Substances Act 1908.While preparing the chargesheet we took the chargesheet filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Mysuru court blast case as a format,” said George Koshy. The cops said the accused had carried out the blast ‘as part of a larger conspiracy which includes the founding of Base Movement’.

The chargesheet also says the Kollam court complex was one of the five court premises in South India which the outfit had selected to carry out their blasts. The other blasts were reported from Chittoor court premises in Andhra Pradesh on April 7, 2016, Mysuru court premises in Karnataka on August 1, 2016, Nellore court premises on September 12, 2016 and at Malappuram court on November 1, 2016. NIA Hyderabad Branch which had investigated the Mysuru blast case had said in its chargesheet that “Abbas Ali had formed Base Movement to further the objectives of the proscribed organisation al- Qaeda and recruited the other four accused to commit terror and antinational activities.”

It said the accused conspired to conduct terrorist activities by exploding bombs at various places in the country and targeted the Judiciary. “They had assembled IEDs on many occasions and placed them on court premises to terrorise people.” NIA in its chargesheet on Mysuru blast case said “the act of preparing an IED and causing an explosion was not a standalone act, but part of a larger conspiracy. The accused had formed a terror outfit Base Movement as they believed Muslim persons accused in various cases were being handed a raw deal by the courts.”

TRACING THE EXPLOSIONS

June 15, 2016 :Blast at Kollam court complex using IED; one injured

Was part of a series of blasts conducted by homegrown terror outfit Base Movement

In 2016, the outfit had conducted five blasts at various court premises in South India: Chittoor,

Kollam, Mysuru, Nellore and Malappuram

Except Mysuru blast, all other cases were investigated by respective State Police agencies

NIA Hyderabad Unit probing Mysuru case