ALAPPUZHA: Krishnan, 63, husband of Sreevalsam Group's manager Radhamani, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house 'Sreelakam' at Haripad near here on late Thursday night.

Haripad CI T Manoj said a case of unnatural death as per CrPC Section 174 (b) has been registered in Krishnan's death.“More details can be divulged only after receiving the postmortem report. The autopsy will be held on Saturday because we are waiting for his brother to arrive from Nagaland,” Manoj said.



Set up by retired Nagaland additional SP M K R Pillai, Sreevalsam Group is currently under investigation for acquiring illegal assets worth over `3,000 crore. Investigations by the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate found Radhamani was the mediator of various deals under which the group made huge investments to acquire land in Haripad and Pathanamthitta. It is said Krishnan, too, knew about the deals.



Manoj said Krishnan had been assisting his wife in her business with the group. “Preliminary investigation reveal Krishnan was alone at the home at the time. His mother-in-law called him over the phone. When there was no response, she sent some relatives to the house who found Krishnan hanging in the bedroom,” the CI said. Karthikapally tahsildar conducted the inquest of body which was shifted to the Government Hospital, Haripad. Krishnan is a native of Muthukulam and settled near Radhamani's house at Haripad town, police said.



Radhamani and Krishnan had moved to Nagaland in the '90s and ran a tea shop. There, they befriended Pillai who had been appointed as advisor of the Nagaland Police Department post his retirement.Recently, the Income Tax Department had raided around 20 offices of the group in Nagaland and other states and unearthed illegal assets worth over `3,000 crore. Radhamani's house at New Delhi had also been raided. The cops said Krishnan's deaths comes when the investigation is progressing. The couple has two children – a daughter who is working in Chennai and a son who is pursuing studies in New Delhi.