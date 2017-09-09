THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the J C Daniel Award to film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Kerala State Film Awards 2016 at Thalassery on Sunday.

Cultural affairs Minister A K Balan, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas, Transport Minister Thomas Chandy, Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, Health Minister K K Shylaja and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will be present at the ceremony.



Actors Madhu, Sheela and Manju Warrier will be the chief guests. As many as 13 persons who have contributed in various capacities to the film industry will be honoured. Actors Raghavan, Sreenivasan, Nilambur Ayisha, Kuttiyedathi Vilasini, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and Seema will be honoured. Apart from them, directors K P Kumaran, I V Sasi and T V Chandran, lyricist Poovachal Khader, producer P V Gangadharan, writer Sreedharan Champad, and singer B Vasantha will also be honoured.



On choosing Thalassery for the function, Balan said the government had already taken a decision to organise award functions at different places to make those places more popular. The award ceremony will be followed by dance performances by Sobhana, Vineeth, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Reema Kallingal and Roma. A musical night by M Jayachandran and team will also grace the occasion. Ramesh Pisharady, Kottayam Nazeer, Surabhi and Vinod Kovoor will be on stage with their mimics and skits.



Vinayakan won the Best Actor Award for ‘Kammatipaadam’ and Rajisha Vijayan got the Best Actress Award for her performance in ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’. ‘Manhole’ was chosen the best film and ‘Ottayal Patha’ named the best second movie. Best director: Vidhu Vincent (Manhole), best screenplay: Shyam Pushkaran for ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’, best story: Salim Kumar for ‘Karutha Joothan’, best music director: M Jayachandran for ‘Kambhoji’, best male singer: Sooraj Santhosh for ‘Thaniye’ in ‘Guppy,’ best female singer: K S Chithra for ‘Nadavathil’ in ‘Kambhoji’, best debut director: Shanavas K Bavakkutty for ‘Kismath’, best child artist (female): Abani Aadi for ‘Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Koylo’.