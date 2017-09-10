KOLLAM: Four members of a family were killed and two others seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling collided with a tipper lorry on the Kollam-Thirumangalam NH stretch on Saturday. The accident occurred around 6.30 am close to Kallupetti, near Madurai, in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased have been identified as Noorjahan, 67, Sajeena Firoz, 50, her son-in-law Sajeed Salim, 28, and Khadija, 19. Those who were critically injured are Sajeed’s wife Fathima, 20, and her twin sister, Aisha. All of them belong to ‘Amina’, near Azad Nagar, Pallimukku.



‘‘The family had gone to Thirumangalam after fixing an appointment at an eye hospital there. The NH stretch is a deathtrap and accidents are frequent there. According to the Kallupetti police, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the district hospital for postmortem. The injured have been admitted to the Madurai Medical College. Their relatives have left for Tamil Nadu,’’ said M Salim, Pallimukku ward councillor.



Reports said Sajeed was at the wheel at the time of the accident. The police and local people had to cut open the car to pull the passengers out of the mangled remains. It was on August 30 that Sajeed and Fathima got married.Burial is expected to be held at 10 am on Sunday.