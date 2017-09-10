KOZHIKODE: All eyes are on the national seminar, to be organised by the CPM here on September 16, as actor Kamal Haasan, after his elaborate meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently, will be rubbing shoulders with the party leaders and Leftist thinkers to deliberate means to fight fascist and communal forces in the country.

Kamal is one of the special invitees to the seminar organised by the Keluettan Centre for Study and Research (KCSR), a CPM think tank. The seminar, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be attended by minister K T Jaleel, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, leaders Elamaram Kareem, K J Thomas, MES president Fazal Gafoor, writer Khadeeja Mumthaz and author Hussain Randathani.



Though no official statement has been made yet on Kamal's formal alliance with the CPM in his debut political journey in Tamil Nadu, analysts have been weighing heavily on a possible tie-up.



Kamal's decision to attend the national seminar is also seen as a strong indicator to a future alliance.

‘‘We invited him and he readily agreed. Kamal and his family members have been Left supporters and the CPM has a cordial relationship with him. The seminar is not a venue to discuss the actor's political alliance, but a major platform for like-minded people to come together to protest against the atrocities unleashed by communal and fascist forces in the country," said KCSR director K T Kunjikannan.



Kamal, who has been expressing his dissent towards the political parties in Tamil Nadu for quite a long time, finally decided to enter the state's political scene after exhorting fans to gear up for a political change. He did not disclose the details, but made it clear saffron was not his colour.

