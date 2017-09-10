KOCHI: The Nedumbassery police on Saturday recorded the statement of the female actor - the survivor in the actress assault case here - in connection with the disclosure of her identity by P C George MLA. Her statement was recorded by the Nedumbassery CI who reached her residence in Thrissur.The Nedumbassery police had registered a case against George under Section 228 (A) of the IPC for disclosing the identity of the victim following a complaint lodged by the actress with the Chief Minister.

George had told reporters he failed to understand how the actor managed to return to work the very next day after she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted.

“Police told the court the attack on the actress is worse than the Nirbhaya incident. If so, how could she return to the sets of the movie the next day? In which hospital did she seek medical assistance? ” he had said. The Kerala Women’s Commission had also registered a suo motu case against George for his defamatory remarks against the female actor.

Earlier, the Nedumbassery police had arrested actor Aju Varghese and released him on bail for disclosing the name of the actor on social media. Though Aju approached the High Court for getting the case quashed and submitted the actor’s signed affidavit which said she had no objection to his plea to drop the charges, the court rejected the plea.