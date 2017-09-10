THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board member Ajay Tharayil has called for lifting the ban on non-Hindus in temples under the board. “At present entry is allowed to Hindus or those who give in writing that they are believers of Hindu faith. A lot of non-Hindus believing in temple and idol worship visit temples knowingly or unknowingly. Hence, the board’s ban on non-Hindus becomes irrelevant,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday. “Also collecting such an affidavit from a person is indirect religious conversion. It is not the board’s responsibility to encourage conversion,” he added.



A 1952 order of the TDB says entry to temples is restricted to Hindus and those who give in writing that they are believers of Hindu faith. Ajay said he hoped the board would issue a revised order allowing entry to all believers of temple and idol worship. He also called for the support of the president and the other member in this regard.



Wider consultations needed: Prayar

TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan responded that the suggestion requires wider consultations. “The Board cannot take a unilateral decision on the matter. Consultations should be held with various stakeholders like thantris, scholars, government and temple advisory committees,” he said. “Each temple has a tantric tradition. The board or even the government cannot violate the tantric code of a temple. People of all religions are allowed in Sabarimala since that temple’s tantric code provides for that,” he added. rayar feigned ignorance about boards put up in certain temples stating the ban on non-Hindus. The next board meeting will discuss Tharayil’s suggestion, he said.