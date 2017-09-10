THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: RSP state secretary A A Aziz has said Oommen Chandy would have been a more effective Opposition leader than Ramesh Chennithala. At a news conference attended by N K Premachandran MP at the RSP state office here on Saturday, Aziz said, in the past too, the RSP had wanted Oommen Chandy to become the Opposition leader. He said most of the Congressmen shared his view. Asked whether Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was functioning effectively, he said Chennithala had been able to reach out to the people and travel extensively across the state. However, when pressed to say whether Oommen Chandy would have been a better choice, he said his party also shared the same view.



“But Oommen Chandy had rejected the post offered to him. He was not even ready to accept the post of UDF chairman,” he said. Asked whether the RSP had any dissatisfaction in remaining with the UDF, he said his party had no problem with the UDF.However, Aziz, later denied to have said that Oommen Chandy would have been a better choice. A release issued from his office said the media twisted his statement. Premachandran said there was mystery in the acceptance being given to Alphons Kannanthanam by the CPM. He said it was mysterious for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to accord reception to Union Minister Kannanthanam before the BJP accorded a reception to him. He raised the suspicion that the CPM had made a secret understanding with the BJP Central leadership on the issue.

Baby John birth centenary from October 28

The RSP state committee in association with the Baby John Foundation will organise the Baby John birth centenary celebrations from October 28. The RSP leaders said the year-long celebrations would be held with a slew of programmes in various states. The state secretariat of the party has decided to observe the centenary celebrations by raising the slogan ‘India of tolerance and secularism.’ Congress working president Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the centenary celebrations at the Tagore Theatre here on October 29. RSP national general secretary T J Chandrachoodan will preside over the function.

A reception committee will be held at the TK Memorial Hall, Vazhuthacaud, at 4 pm on September 26.