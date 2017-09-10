KANNUR: With the leading stars of Malayalam film industry set to descend on Thalassery on Sunday to enthral denizens with a power-packed performance, a festive mood prevails in the city. In a star-studded night of music and dance, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the 47th Kerala State Film Awards at the Municipal stadium here on Sunday. According to the organisers, all preparations for the mega event have been completed. The convenor of the organising committee, Pradeep Chokli, said the construction of the stage and the seating arrangements for the function have been completed.

“We have arranged seating facility for around 13,000 people. We have also set up three LED screens around the stadium so that more people can watch the show live,” he said. The convenor said the response from the public in Kannur has been astonishing. The decision to hold the function in Thalassery is the right step forward as it will take Malayalam film industry to the hearts of the common man, said Pradeep.



The 47th film award function will be a mile stone for Malayalam film industry. “Unlike in the past, we have conducted 13 different programmes proclaiming the award function. This has not happened in the past and hence, this function is going to be a trendsetter,” he said. Ministers E Chandrashekharan, K K Shylaja, Kadannapalli Ramachandran, Mathew T Thomas and A K Balan, who heads the organising committee of the ceremony and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will attend the function. They will be joined by the elected representatives of the district and celebrities from the film industry.



Life time achievement awards will be presented to senior film personalities including B Vasantha, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Seema, I V Sasi, P V Gangadharan, T V Chandran, Raghavan, Poovachal Khader, Sreenivasan and Sreedharan Chembadu for their contribution to the field. Renowned film maker Adoor Gopalkrishanan who will be presented with J C Daniel award on the occasion.

Security tightened

District Police Chief G Siva Vikram said a large posse of police has been deployed around the venue to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Around 450 police officers will be deployed at various locations around in and around the stadium. Not all will have the privilege of entering the venue as entry has been restricted through pass. Special arrangements have been made for the dignitaries. “The stadium premises will be under strict monitoring of the police and none will be permitted to climb the high rises,” he said.