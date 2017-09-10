KOTTAYAM: The students and staff of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirappally, will pay homage to Merin Sebastian, a third year Electronic and Communication student on Monday who lost her life along with her classmate Irene Maria George from Thoduvetty near Sulthan Bathery after their industrial tour turned tragic on Friday. The funeral of Irene, 20 will be held at the St Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral cemetery at Sulthan Bathery on Sunday.



“The manager, principal and staff of the college have reached the native place of Irene to attend the funeral. The funeral of Merin is planned for Tuesday in such a way after they return to Kanjirappally by Monday. Though the funeral is slated to be held at 10.30 am on Tuesday at Our Lady of Dolour’s Forane Church, Mundakkayam, the timing can get changed,” said a college spokesperson.



The mortal remains of Merin, 20, a native of Varikkani near Mundakkayam in the district, will be kept in front of the chapel on the college campus from 3 pm to 5 pm for the public to pay homage. The body will be brought from Chikmagalur on Sunday and will be kept at the mortuary of a private hospital near the college.



Two students died and around nine others were injured when the bus in which they were travelling overturned at Magadi in Chikmagalur district in Karnataka on Friday night. “By the grace of god, only a few people got injured. Out of the nine who were injured eight have only minor injuries. Only Thushad, a native of Kanjirappally, has a fracture, said the spokesperson.A group of 72 people, including 68 students of third year electronics and communication, a teacher and a representative of parents, had left Kanjirappally in two buses on September 5. The industrial tour to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikmagalur and Kodagu was organised as part of Onam vacation, according to the authorities.