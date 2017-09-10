THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress is coming up with statewide protests against the LDF Government’s decision to re-open bars under one pretext or the other. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate a dharna in front of the state secretariat on Monday, while similar protests will take place in 13 districts on the same day. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the collectorate dharna at Kottayam and KPCC president M M Hassan will launch it in front of the Ernakulam collectorate.

In addition to slashing the distance limit of three and four star bars from educational institutions and places of religious worship for availing of sanction and re-notifying state highways coming under corporation and municipal limits to facilitate re-opening of bars closed when the UDF Government was in power, non-release of 5 kg of rice and one kg of sugar for ration card holders as Onam special and denial of free Onam kits to BPL families will be highlighted in the protest dharna.