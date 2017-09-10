Veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan has come out in support of Dileep, who is in jail in connection with the assault of a prominent actress in Kochi.

Talking to the press, Sreenivasan said that he doesn't think Dileep would do a crime like this. He also said that time will prove the innocence of the actor.

Recently, the police had moved the court against former minister and MLA KB Ganesh Kumar for his statements supporting Dileep.

Actor Sreenivasan, who is known to be vocal about his opinions on Malayali social life including food habits and scams in the medical industry, was not until recently, involved in the debate around the controversial assault case which has left the entire film industry as well as the audience perception shaken.

While visiting Onattukara Coconut Oil company on 27 July, the 'Ayaal Sasi' actor had said that Dileep would not have committed such blunders and the Associated of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has become an 'altar of offerings'.

On Thirvonam day, many celebrities from the Malayalam industry including Jayaram, Harisree Asokan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, producer Antony Perumbavoor and director Ranjith had visited Dileep at Aluva sub jail.

After meeting Dileep, Ganesh had told reporters Dileep should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. He even urged those who had received Dileep’s benevolence to express solidarity with the incarcerated actor.

As reports of people queueing up to meet Dileep in jail emerged, the prison authorities imposed curbs on those seeking to call on the actor.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the actor assault case later approached the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court against the swarm of persons queueing up to meet actor Dileep at the Aluva Sub-Jail.

Dileep was arrested in July, charged under various sections of the IPC including plotting the kidnapping and assault of a prominent Malayalam actress on 17 February 2017.