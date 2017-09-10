IDUKKI: The driving rain accompanied by high velocity winds which has been lashing the high ranges for the last five days on Saturday claimed the life of a 60-year-old man who was crushed by a boulder which rolled down from a hillock nearby. Ramadas hailing from Dalam near Santhanpara Pethotti was engaged in farming activities in his cardamom plantation when tragedy struck around 11. 30 am. He died on the spot.

The inclement weather has thrown normal life into disarray in several areas, with a house at Randam Mile near Rajakkad getting badly damaged in the landslide.

The incident could have so easily turned into a bigger catastrophe, but Geetha who got trapped under the debris of the damaged house was saved due to the timely action by her husband Babu. Geetha was working in the kitchen when rock and mud rained on the house.

Several other houses in the area are now on the verge of collapse. Vehicles had to wait for several hours at Randam Mile as mud and debris blocked the free movement of traffic. Roshy Augustine MLA visited the affected areas near Thopramkudy. The Revenue officers, including the Devikulam tahasildar, and officers and members of the respective panchayat too visited the affected areas.

The heavy rain also resulted in damage to crops spread across several hundreds of acres in the 11th ward of Pallivasal panchayat.