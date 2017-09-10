THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state conference of Senior Journalists’ Forum - Kerala will be held in the capital on September 13 and 14. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference at the Swadeshabhimani Hall of the Press Club at 4 pm on September 13. Felicitation of senior journalists and a media seminar are part of the event.

The seminar will be held at the Press Club at 6 pm on September 13. The dignitaries to address the two-day event include Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, ministers Kadakampally Surendran, V S Sunil Kumar and Kadannappally Ramachandran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, O Rajagopal MLA, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and KPCC president M M Hassan. The forum has submitted a charter of demands to the state government which includes implementation of the Budget announcement to hike journalists’ pension among other demands.