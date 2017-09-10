KOCHI: For many in the ruling front, the ‘UDF’ has always been a matter of serious concern - both ideologically and economically. For many flying out from the state, too, the ‘UDF’ has always been a bone of contention. Even Shashi Tharoor MP was fed up with the new ‘UDF’ policy! Surprised? Well, the UDF in question here is the User Development Fee being charged on passengers by airport operators. But, is the UDF - increased at the Trivandrum International Airport (TIA) from July 1 - really a villain? It seems not, even if there may be reasons for many to think otherwise.



For instance, C P Narayanan, the CPM MP, and Tharoor recently took this matter up with the Union Civil Aviation Minister following a huge uproar over the enhanced User Development Fee at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Their response against the decision to increase the UDF by the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) came at a time when the Cochin International Airport Ltd - functioning under the PPP model - has not been charging any such fee of late.“I have taken this matter up with the Union Ministry as there have been reports this would affect the interests of passengers and airlines alike,” Narayanan told Express.



However, the Union Ministry clarified PPP airports like CIAL have other provisions to meet their revenue target by levying airlines, which is ultimately passed on to the passenger.

In the case of the TIA, the AERA has allowed the airport the levy and collection of UDF at Rs 450 per departing passenger at the domestic terminal and Rs 950 per passenger at the international terminal. The charges were increased to give a fair return on the investment made by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for developing and upgrading the airport.



Aviation officers said the increase in user fee was also based on the fact that AAI could not recover the targeted revenue during the first control period, resulting in a revenue deficit of Rs 159 crore which had to be carried forward to the second control period (2016-21).“Besides, AERA determines aeronautical charges for all the airports in its fold based on the same principle of cost recovery,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.AERA has not determined the aeronautical charges for the Kozhikode airport and, hence, tariffs at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode airports cannot be compared. Though AERA has determined the aeronautical charges in respect of the Kochi airport for the second control period, CIAL has been allowed to recover its cost through other charges levied on airlines operating from the airport. They include collecting landing charges, X-ray charges and throughput charges, which are substantially higher in Kochi than those in Thiruvananthapuram.



“These charges are ultimately passed on to the passengers by the airline companies in the form of an increase in base fare. Further, a separate user fee in the form of passenger service fee (facilitation) of Rs 70 per departing passenger is applicable at CIAL. Thus, the present tariff structure does not put TIA and its passengers at a disadvantage in comparison to nearby airports,” clarified Civil Aviation Ministry officials.

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) - the joint venture company operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport - continues to attract passengers as the pax flying out of Delhi will now have to pay a meagre UDF of Rs 45 and Rs 10 for international and domestic passengers respectively.