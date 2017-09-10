THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on Saturday visited Koliyur at Thiruvallam in the capital after the statue of social reformer Ayyankali was vandalised. Commission chairperson P N Vijayakumar visited the area and collected evidence in the wake of media reports about the incident. The commission, that registered a suo motu case, directed the police to find out the culprits who were attempting to disrupt harmony between various communities. Thiruvallam Sub Inspector, the local ward councillor and leaders of various SC/ST organisations were present during the visit.



Vijayakumar said attempts were being made to portray Ayyankali as the leader of a particular community. He was at the forefront of the Renaissance movement of the state and was one of the chief architects of modern Kerala. An attack on his statue was an affront to the state’s culture, the commission said.



In the wake of the incident, the police had registered cases under Section 153 - wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot - and Section 427 - mischief causing damage - of the IPC.

The commission directed the police to impose Section 3 (1) (t) of The Scheduled Castes and The Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act which prescribes punishment for destruction of any object generally known to be held sacred or in high esteem by SC/ ST members. Perpetrators can get imprisonment ranging from six months to five years if found guilty.