ALAPPUZHA: A 29-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by a five-member gang over suspicions of an illicit relationship the youth had with the wife of the gang leader. The victim is Lijo alias Kuttan, son of Baby of Karukatharayil House, Akamkudi, Pallipad here. The incident occurred on Friday midnight after the gang vandalised the house of the victim, the Harippad police said. “The gang, after reaching the house of Lijo, destroyed equipment in the corridor and caused damage to the windowpanes of the house. Hearing the sound, Lijo and his brothers came out of the house. At that time, the gang pounced on him and hacked him to death,” the police said.



In the attack, Lijo’s brothers Liju and Siju and a relative, Jackson, suffered serious injuries. They have been admitted to the Vandanam Medical College Hospital here, the police said.The leader of the gang is a neighbour of Lijo. Lijo had raped the wife of the gang leader a year ago and the police had registered a case. The gang leader suspects that Lijo had been keeping illicit relationship with his wife again and that has led to the murder, according to the police.



“We have identified the attackers. They are absconding. They will be arrested soon,” said Harippad CI T Manoj. The body has been shifted to the medical college hospital for conducting postmortem examination after completing inquest, the police said. As murders have become a regular affair in the district, the district police had constituted an anti-goonda squad and arrested many.