PATHANAMTHITTA: The historical Ashtamirohini Vallasadya, marking the Sri Krishna Jayanti celebrations, at Aranmula Lord Parthasarathi Temple will be held on Tuesday.

A total of one lakh devotees are expected to participate in the feast, which will begin after the Uchcha pooja at the temple at 11.30 am. The feast, jontly organised by the Palliyoda Seva Sangham and Travancore Devaswom Board, will be offered to the devotees after the traditional reception given to the members of the 52-odd palliyodams (snake boats).

NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair will inaugurate the feast by lighting the traditional lamp in front of the golden flag mast of the temple. He will also offer the vallasadya to Lord Parthasarathi by placing all the food items, including sweets, on a plantain leaf in the name of the diety.

Palliyoda Seva Sangham secretary P R Radhakrishan, vice-presideent K P Soman and treasurer Krishnakumar will be present at the ceremony. The devotees will be distributed the feast on all the three sides of the Nalambalam of the temple.

The members of all the 52-odd palliyodams (snake boats) will be given a traditional reception at the temple kadavu of Pamba river on the north side of the temple at 10.30 am.

The palliyodam members will be led to the front side of the temple after circumambulating the Nalambalam to the accompaniment of the ‘panchavadyam’ and other temple percussion equipment.

Palliyoda Seva Sangham president K G Sasidharan Pillai said a total 500 paras (5 tonnes) of rice will be used for the Ashtamoirohini Vallasadya.