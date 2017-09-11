THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP workers accorded a warm reception to Alphons Kannanthanam at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on Sunday on his first visit to Kerala after being inducted into the Union Cabinet.

BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, NDA leaders P C Thomas, A N Rajan Babu, BJP former state president V Muraleedharan and other leaders received Kannanthanam, who is the Union Minister of State for Tourism (Independent charge), on his arrival at 9.30 am.

Inaugurating Kannanthanam’s reception meeting organised at Muvattupuzha, Kummanam said Kannanthanam could recover the lost glory of Kerala, especially in the tourism sector. “Right now, tourists are keeping off from Kerala. The state’s economy is solely dependent on income from liquor and lottery sales. The state’s debt has risen to a whopping `1.42 lakh crore. The state has a huge tourism potential. In this circumstance, Kannanthanam can definitely bring about a change,” he said.

On queries why the BJP state unit delayed giving a reception to Kannanthanam, the state’s lone representative in the Union Cabinet, Kummanam said it was only now the Union Minister was arriving to Kerala for the first time after the cabinet rejig. “There were no celebrations in the state committee office of the party in Thiruvananthapuram during his swearing-in due to Onam holidays,” he told reporters.

Kannanthanam said he was doing what an ideal Christian should do.

“Many asked me why I joined BJP despite being a Christian. Prime Minister Modi is doing whatever a good Christian is supposed to do and this is my answer to them,” he said. He said the BJP rule at the Centre aimed at better cooperation of Union and state governments.