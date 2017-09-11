KOLLAM: Eyeing more or less for a blue revolution in the state, the Fisheries Department has launched the second phase of the people’s participatory fish farming programme. While the aim is to augment the productivity from the current 40,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes within a period of four years, officers said the programme also comes up with some distinctive concepts such as demo farms, fish culture in Padasekharam and aquaponics. The second phase of the programme is being implemented at a cost of Rs 48.88 crore.

“The ambit of the programme is such that it will trigger a paradigm shift in the fish farming scenario of the state. In this second phase, the priority will be on scientific fish farming, doubling productivity, adopting environment-friendly concepts in fish farming and ensuring quality fish varieties in the domestic market at affordable prices,” said an officer, who is part of the committee implementing the programme in the state-level.

It has been learned the second phase of the programme includes major components, such as conservation and management of inland fisheries, establishment of new hatcheries and seed farms, development and operation of existing farms and hatcheries, and aquaculture promotion activities.

“As part of the programme, a finfish hatchery will be established at Odayam, near Varkala at Thiruvananthapuram and demonstration units will also come up at Edakochi (Ernakulam) and Kadappuram (Thrissur). In addition to this, fish culture in Padasekharam will also be promoted,” he said.

The Fisheries Department officers also indicated, in order to streamline the programmes in fish farming and to ensure 100 per cent achievement in the said programmes, the directorate is chalking out a state-level “package of aquaculture practices”. For taking policy decisions and for the overall implementation of the second phase of people’s participatory fish farming programme, a state level guidance council will soon come into being, they said.

“The 25-member council will have Fisheries Minister as chairman and Minister for Local-Self Governments as co-chairman. In addition, there will be a state-level steering committee with the Fisheries Director as its chairman and a district-level steering committee with district panchayat president as its chairman. A Special Cell operating at the Fisheries Directorate will oversee the implementation of the programme,” said an officer with the Fisheries Directorate.

Meanwhile, according to the Assistant Fisheries Director, the major feature of the programme will be the creation of new employment opportunities. It is said that by implementing the programme 40 lakh working days will be generated in the state.

“Other features of the programme include development and maintenance of ponds, more fish production from inland waters, the establishment of a series of fish seed hatcheries, more seed production from the existing seed production centres and others,” he said.

Aim to increase the present level fish production from



2,600 kg/ha to 4,500 kg/ha

Under the programme, overall production to be increased from 40,00 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes

Fish farming all the way

Kerala eyes a giant leap in fish farming with the second phase implementation of people’s participatory fish farming programme

Period of programme- four years

Demo farms, fish culture in Padasekharam, aquaponics and others to come up

Shrimp farming to be extended

Mobile aqua lab with water and soil testing facilities also to be established

As fish farming depends on seasons, a calendar in this regard will also be prepared

Project to be implemented through a Special Cell operating at Fisheries Directorate

Agency for Development of Aquaculture and Fish Farmers Development Agencies to become part of the project